Stephens Inc. AR Sells 892 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,254 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $29,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 86.5% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 32.9% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

LOW opened at $207.83 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.40.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

