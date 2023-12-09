Stephens Inc. AR Has $25.83 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,981 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Chevron were worth $25,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after buying an additional 426,437,277 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 908.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,450,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,830,000 after buying an additional 10,315,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 76.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,839,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,980 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $144.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.70 and a 200 day moving average of $156.91. The stock has a market cap of $272.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.72 and a 12 month high of $187.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

