iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Cynosure Management LLC

Cynosure Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 634.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,703 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $462.35. 5,019,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,214,470. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $376.49 and a 12 month high of $462.87. The stock has a market cap of $357.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.73.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

