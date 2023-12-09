CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Announces None Dividend of $5.25

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 5.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 18th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50.

CME Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. CME Group has a dividend payout ratio of 47.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CME Group to earn $9.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%.

CME stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,493,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,924. The firm has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.44.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,746.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,494,509. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 665.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 65.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

