United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $39.58 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $39,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 110.9% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $259.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $293.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.86 and its 200 day moving average is $256.31.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.80.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

