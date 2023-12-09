United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,589 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $37,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 45,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Intuit by 24.0% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 55.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.78.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,642 shares of company stock valued at $60,840,403 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 0.4 %

INTU opened at $573.90 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $370.62 and a one year high of $599.00. The company has a market cap of $160.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $534.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

