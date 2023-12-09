Slagle Financial LLC Buys Shares of 49,474 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,474 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 308,649 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 48,150 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in HP by 10.2% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,908 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in HP by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,172,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $386,619,000 after acquiring an additional 48,539 shares during the period. Finally, Motco raised its position in shares of HP by 84.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.45. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

Insider Activity at HP

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,215,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $82,961,293.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,519,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,991,103. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HP news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,215,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $82,961,293.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,519,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,991,103. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,498,772 shares of company stock valued at $389,444,384 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

