Seaport Global Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $38,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CRWD. UBS Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Argus started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.71.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at $62,315,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total value of $962,812.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,368.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,775 shares of company stock worth $33,933,156. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $2.38 on Friday, reaching $242.55. 1,886,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,675,591. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $244.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,041.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

