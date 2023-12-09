Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) is Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up 4.5% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Lam Research by 97,796.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,274,197,000 after acquiring an additional 130,958,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1,018.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,985 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $913,330,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,095 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,801. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $4.86 on Friday, hitting $703.17. 794,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,507. The stock has a market cap of $92.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $657.68 and its 200 day moving average is $649.49. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $397.06 and a 52-week high of $730.98.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.