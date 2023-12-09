Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 9,690,984 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,752,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,690,984 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.90% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $301,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 80,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 27,760 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SCHX stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,521,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,108. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.24 and a 12-month high of $54.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.97.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

