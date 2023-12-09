Perritt Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 7,793 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH opened at $549.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $534.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.05.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

