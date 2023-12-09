Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Perritt Capital Management Inc.

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 40.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 82.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of C stock opened at $48.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.99. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.66.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

