Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Alden Global Capital LLC

Alden Global Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 54.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30,990 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.7% of Alden Global Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Alden Global Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,919,000 after purchasing an additional 142,563 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 39.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,127,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,057 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,563,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $977,231,000 after purchasing an additional 352,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,281,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $744,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,018 shares in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BABA opened at $72.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $121.30. The firm has a market cap of $183.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.60.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

