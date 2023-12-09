Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 344.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

BATS:QUAL opened at $142.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.21.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

