Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Aspen Grove Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,775 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 4.2% of Aspen Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Aspen Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 222.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 540,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,981,000 after purchasing an additional 373,443 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 432,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 383,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 30,997 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,196,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,241,000 after purchasing an additional 32,748 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $46.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $113.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

