Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 333.9% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IYH stock opened at $276.00 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.33 and a fifty-two week high of $294.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.96.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

