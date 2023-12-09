Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Netflix were worth $19,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,594 shares of company stock valued at $49,471,141. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $453.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $198.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $424.52 and a 200-day moving average of $421.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.41 and a 52 week high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.85.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

