Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Buys 1,035 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,507,000 after buying an additional 28,812,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after buying an additional 1,249,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,798,000 after buying an additional 326,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,316,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,027,000 after buying an additional 361,460 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV stock opened at $110.24 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.26.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.4853 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $5.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.