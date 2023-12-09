ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 217.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,449 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 505,545 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.06% of ConocoPhillips worth $76,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,600. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.90.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.1 %

COP stock opened at $112.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

