Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Decreases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,472 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 51,801 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned approximately 0.07% of Applied Materials worth $84,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $147.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.68 and a 12-month high of $157.76.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

