Appian Way Asset Management LP Invests $6.05 Million in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,000. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 2.2% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.40.

LOW opened at $207.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.98. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

