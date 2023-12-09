25,221 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by Slagle Financial LLC

Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,000. Chevron makes up about 2.5% of Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 73.8% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CVX. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Chevron Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $144.31 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.72 and a 1 year high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $272.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.91.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

