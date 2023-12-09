GM Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 3,133 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Chevron by 100,509.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after acquiring an additional 426,437,277 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 908.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,450,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 76.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,839,241,000 after buying an additional 10,257,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $144.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.91. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.89.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

