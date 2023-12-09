Slagle Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $34.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 279.17%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.