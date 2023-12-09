Slagle Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.82.
Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $34.77.
Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 279.17%.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.
