Stephens Inc. AR Has $70.60 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Stephens Inc. AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $70,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,299,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,612,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,778,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after buying an additional 26,428 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IWF opened at $294.08 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.27 and a 12 month high of $294.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

