Cynosure Management LLC Takes $11.40 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cynosure Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,396,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 3.4% of Cynosure Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,299,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,612,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,778,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 26,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $294.10. 965,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,737. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.27 and a twelve month high of $294.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.85 and a 200 day moving average of $274.63. The stock has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

