GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $869,000 Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM stock opened at $100.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $520.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.54. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $72.84 and a 12 month high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5415 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 26.44%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

