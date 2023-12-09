1,193 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Purchased by Slagle Financial LLC

Slagle Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $1,853,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 31,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,387.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 46,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,070,000 after buying an additional 43,085 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VUG stock opened at $301.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $302.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.56.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

