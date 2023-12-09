Affinity Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,053 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 41.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,053 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.3% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $311,102,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 95.8% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total transaction of $7,633,814.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,716,447.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total transaction of $7,633,814.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,716,447.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,418 shares of company stock worth $49,016,606 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $475.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $138.84 and a one year high of $505.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

