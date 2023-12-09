Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $18.89 Million Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.16% of DocuSign worth $18,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 873.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in DocuSign by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $49.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -552.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.04 and a 200-day moving average of $47.69. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $69.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. Citigroup upped their price objective on DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOCU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $12,192,084.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,254,225.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 592,940 shares of company stock worth $24,932,715 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.