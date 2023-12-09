AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Increased by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in AT&T by 2,188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $16.92 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

View Our Latest Report on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.