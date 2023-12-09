Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $101.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $83.08 and a 1 year high of $101.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.3992 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

