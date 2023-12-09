Slagle Financial LLC Invests $1.67 Million in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,468 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13,609.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $161.96 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $162.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.