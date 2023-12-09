Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 357.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $144,098,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $11.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $699.08. 1,083,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $610.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $579.49. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $353.62 and a one year high of $701.11. The company has a market cap of $143.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.39.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

