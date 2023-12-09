Slagle Financial LLC Invests $2.77 Million in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Slagle Financial LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,000. Coca-Cola makes up 1.7% of Slagle Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,316 shares of company stock worth $19,716,506 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $58.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $253.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

