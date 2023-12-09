Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 142.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 0.7% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Walmart by 48.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 336,534 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,897,000 after acquiring an additional 110,078 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 4,392.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 151,427 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,310,000 after acquiring an additional 148,056 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.4% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of WMT traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.86. 11,356,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,443,014. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.16. The company has a market capitalization of $406.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

