Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $430,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,338,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,690,000 after buying an additional 1,785,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,520,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,084,000 after buying an additional 401,413 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mondelez International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,176,000 after buying an additional 1,402,820 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,701,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,790,000 after buying an additional 1,789,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,791,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,681,000 after buying an additional 563,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,321,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,617,197. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.