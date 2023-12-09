Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 814,095 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,327,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 814,095 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $355,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,119,734,000 after buying an additional 2,019,517 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,893,000 after buying an additional 1,106,336 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,750,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,492,000 after buying an additional 82,033 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,744,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $826,526,000 after buying an additional 125,588 shares during the period.

MUB stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,640,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,154. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.98.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

