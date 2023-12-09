Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $92.77 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,954,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,253 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $92,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 71.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.05. The company had a trading volume of 604,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,974. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.21.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.