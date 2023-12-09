Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $5.01 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,535 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 4.6% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 103,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $17,223,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.92. 89,341,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,664,328. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,074.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $132.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.