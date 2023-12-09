Alta Park Capital LP Has $15.09 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Alta Park Capital LP trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 903,706 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.5% of Alta Park Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Alta Park Capital LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 10,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

Intel Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.70. 42,814,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,463,032. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

