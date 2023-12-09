Perritt Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.3% in the first quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 9,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 69.6% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $48.25 and a 52-week high of $80.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Read Our Latest Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.