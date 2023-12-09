Perritt Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,931 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $3,257,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Stryker by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,412,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Stryker by 28.8% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Stryker by 28.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.17.

SYK opened at $289.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $235.81 and a one year high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.51%.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

