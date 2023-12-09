Invenomic Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 596,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,477,000. Citigroup comprises 1.4% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.89. 17,591,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,762,179. The stock has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.66.

View Our Latest Stock Report on C

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.