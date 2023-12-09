Aspen Grove Capital LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $43.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.