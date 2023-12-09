Lindsell Train Ltd Has $502.84 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,633,690 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 9.0% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lindsell Train Ltd owned 0.31% of Walt Disney worth $502,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.95.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.8 %

DIS stock opened at $92.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.89 billion, a PE ratio of 72.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.25 and a 200 day moving average of $87.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

