Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Buys 44 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $415.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $428.65. The company has a market cap of $131.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.