Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,052.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,095 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,801. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.7 %

Lam Research stock opened at $703.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $397.06 and a 52 week high of $730.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $657.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $649.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.42 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

