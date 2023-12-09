GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $18.05 Million Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF comprises about 1.5% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $18,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at about $469,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

IGM stock opened at $427.12 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $272.47 and a 1-year high of $428.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $401.13 and its 200-day moving average is $394.56.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

