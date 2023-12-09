GM Advisory Group Inc. Sells 32 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. GM Advisory Group Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $10,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance
SOXX opened at $521.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $486.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $492.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $336.15 and a one year high of $536.88.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares Semiconductor ETF
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
